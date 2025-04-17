Image Credit : Abhishek Yadav twitter

Samsung Galaxy M56: Specifications and features

A 6.73-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixel) sAMOLED+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for Vision Booster is included on the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G. An octa-core CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage power the phone. It comes with One UI 7 skin installed on top of Android 15. The phone will receive security updates and significant operating system changes for six years.

Samsung Galaxy M56: Camera

A 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera make up the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G's triple rear camera unit. The phone's front camera is 12 megapixels and supports HDR video. Additionally, the phone has AI imaging tools including an image cutter, object remover, and edit recommendations.

Samsung Galaxy M56: Battery and other features

Samsung's Galaxy M56 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection is included. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C connections are all supported. The device weighs 180g and has a thickness of 7.2mm.