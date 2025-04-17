- Home
- Technology
- Samsung Galaxy M56 launched in India, price starts at Rs 27,999 | Check features and more
Samsung Galaxy M56 launched in India, price starts at Rs 27,999 | Check features and more
The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G boasts a slim 7.2mm profile, a vibrant display, and enhanced camera features. Powered by an octa-core processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers a smooth user experience with long-term software support.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G was launched in India on Thursday. It has a 12-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel triple back camera set. With its 7.2mm thin profile, the phone is reportedly 30% thinner than the previous Galaxy M55 5G, which debuted in the nation in April 2024 and had a 7.8mm thickness. According to reports, the new Galaxy M56 5G has a 33 percent brighter display and 36% thinner bezels than the previous model.
Samsung Galaxy M56: Specifications and features
A 6.73-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixel) sAMOLED+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for Vision Booster is included on the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G. An octa-core CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage power the phone. It comes with One UI 7 skin installed on top of Android 15. The phone will receive security updates and significant operating system changes for six years.
Samsung Galaxy M56: Camera
A 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera make up the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G's triple rear camera unit. The phone's front camera is 12 megapixels and supports HDR video. Additionally, the phone has AI imaging tools including an image cutter, object remover, and edit recommendations.
Samsung Galaxy M56: Battery and other features
Samsung's Galaxy M56 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection is included. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C connections are all supported. The device weighs 180g and has a thickness of 7.2mm.
Samsung Galaxy M56: Price and colours
The 8GB + 128GB Samsung Galaxy M56 5G model costs Rs. 27,999 in India. Beginning on April 23 at 12 p.m. IST, the phone will be sold throughout the nation via Amazon and the Samsung India website. Cardholders of HDFC Bank are eligible for an immediate discount of Rs. 3,000. It comes in light green and black color options.