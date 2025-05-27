Watermelons are common in summer. However, adulterated ones can harm your health. Use five scientific methods to check them before eating to avoid health risks.
Watermelon pulp is usually red or pink. If it’s too bright, it may be colored. Place a piece in water—pink water signals adulteration.
Long-term consumption of adulterated watermelon harms the liver and kidneys. Toxins build up in the body, and the digestive system may weaken, leading to serious health issues.
