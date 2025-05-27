English

Bought a 5KG Fake Watermelon? 5 Ways to Identify It

Learn how to identify a fake watermelon and avoid potential health risks.
How to Test a Watermelon for Authenticity

Watermelons are common in summer. However, adulterated ones can harm your health. Use five scientific methods to check them before eating to avoid health risks.

Rub the Watermelon with a Cloth

Danger if color comes off! Gently rub the watermelon pulp with a white cotton cloth. If a red color appears on the cloth, it is a sign of artificial dye.
Water Immersion Test

Put a piece of watermelon in a glass of water. If the color of the water starts to change or becomes light pink, then understand that there is adulteration in the watermelon.
Check for Injection Marks

Some shopkeepers inject sugar solution to make the watermelon sweet. If you see small pinholes or pits on the rind of the watermelon, be alert.
Too Heavy Means Suspicious?

Sometimes the weight of a watermelon is too much for its size. This could be a sign that it has been injected with unusual water or chemicals.
Examine the Color of the Watermelon

Watermelon pulp is usually red or pink. If it’s too bright, it may be colored. Place a piece in water—pink water signals adulteration.

Watermelon Strengthens Diseases

Dangerous chemicals added to watermelon strengthen many diseases. Some people may experience allergic reactions such as skin rashes, itching, or difficulty breathing.
Effects on Liver and Kidney

Long-term consumption of adulterated watermelon harms the liver and kidneys. Toxins build up in the body, and the digestive system may weaken, leading to serious health issues.

