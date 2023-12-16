Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Year-Ender 2023: Kiara Advani To Randeep Hooda to Athiya Shetty: Bollywood celebs who got married this year

    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and many more celebrities exchanged vows and got married. Take a look at this:
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Love has no limits, and 2023 has been a year filled with happy marriages for some of our favourite celebrities. These celebrities reminded us that genuine love can be found in the quietest moments, the greatest celebrations, and everywhere in between, in a world typically filled with gloss and glamour. One thing is evident as we look back on the weddings that adorned the Bollywood scene in 2023: love remains the ultimate blockbuster.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding was the industry's first major wedding of 2023. After dating for three years, they married today, January 23, at Suniel Shetty's Khandala home. It was a private occasion, with everything kept under wraps, and visitors were required to adhere to the no-phone policy. Athiya chose a champagne pink lehenga for her modest wedding, while KL Rahul sported a traditional ivory sherwani, matching churidar, and a contrasting white dupatta. Both made an attractive couple.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra
    On September 24, actress Parineeti Chopra married her longtime lover lawmaker Raghav Chadha in a huge fat Punjabi wedding at Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace. For their wedding, the pair donned colour-coordinated clothes. Several clips from the wedding went viral, ranging from the varmala to the exchange of vows. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fahad Ahmad and Swara Bhasker
    Swara Bhasker has declared that she would marry politician Fahad Ahmad in court on February 16, 2023. The actress documented their romance on Instagram. Later in March, they held large traditional wedding celebrations.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding was another highly awaited wedding of the year. The couple, who have been linked since the publication of 'Shershaah,' celebrated their wedding anniversary on February 7, 2023. The pair married in a fantasy ceremony at Jaisalmer's opulent Suryagarh Palace.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi
    On February 9, Shivaleeka Oberoi married Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak in a private wedding in Goa, attended by friends and loved ones. Shivaleeka, in a red lehenga with heavy bridal jewellery, and Abhishek, in a cream sherwani, released their wedding photos on social media to formally announce their marriage. Ajay Devgn and many more celebrities from the film industry joined their big party.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda
    Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's wedding was one of the year's most gorgeous and talked-about events. The pair married in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur. Only their family and close friends were present. Randeep and Lin both wore traditional Manipuri attire to their wedding. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra
    Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra sealed their love with a wedding ceremony that gripped the internet on January 27, 2023. The couple chose a small ceremony with their relatives. Satyadeep chose a light pink suit, while Masaba wore a barfi pink raw silk lehenga.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kunal Thakur and Mukti Mohan
    For actors Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur, it was a love tale. They met for a professional reason: she liked him, flames flew, and on December 10, they married in a grandiose ceremony.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty
    Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee married mental health activist-singer Piya Chakraborty on November 27. For the unaware, Piya is musician Anupam Roy's former wife. The actor took to Instagram and announced the news of his wedding to fans on social media.

