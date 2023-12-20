Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Year Ender 2023: Ileana D'Cruz to Swara Bhaskar; celebrities who welcomed babies

    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    As we approach the end of the year, let's reflect on the Indian celebrities who welcomed newborn in 2023 through this year-end compilation.

    article_image1

    The compilation comprises seven celebrity couples, ranging from Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan to Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad, who embraced parenthood either for the first or second time.

    article_image2

    Atlee-Krishna Priya

    In 2014, film director Atlee entered into matrimony with Priya, who is an actress. The couple welcomed their first son, Meer, into the world earlier this year.

    article_image3

    Ileana D'Cruz-Michael Dolan

    In August, Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan joyfully welcomed their baby boy, named Koa Phoenix Dolan. The couple had tied the knot in May 2023. Michael Dolan, the spouse of Ileana D'Cruz, is an accomplished American theatre and film actor, director, and educator.

    article_image4

    Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriadesand

    On July 20, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades celebrated the arrival of their second child. The actor joyfully announced the birth of their baby boy. The couple already shares a son named Arik, who turned four this year.

    article_image5

    Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad

    Swara Bhaskar embraced motherhood on September 23, 2023. Alongside her husband, Fahad Ahmad, she welcomed their precious daughter, Raabiya. The elated actress shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, posting pictures with her newly expanded family. Swara and Fahad had exchanged vows in January 2023.

    article_image6

    Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth

    The actress known for her roles in the murder mystery 'Drishyam' movie series, Ishita Dutta, embarked on the journey of motherhood this year by welcoming her first child on July 19, 2023. In 2017, she had exchanged vows with 'Tarzan: The Wonder Car' actor Vatsal Sheth. 

    article_image7

    Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar

    Best known for her victory on Bigg Boss 7 and the item number ‘Jhalla Wallah’, Gauhar Khan welcomed her baby boy Zehaan on 10 May 2023. She and her husband Zaid Darbar, son of Ismail Darbar, got married on 25th December 2020. Khan had revealed her pregnancy on 20 December 2022.

    article_image8

    Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni

    Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana joyfully welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, on June 20 in Hyderabad. The couple had tied the knot in 2012.

