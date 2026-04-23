Yash Reveals ‘Gun-Fu’ Action in Toxic, Explains Why He Chose J.J. Perry for Stunts
Yash recently shared exciting updates about his film Toxic, revealing he collaborated with renowned action director J.J. Perry to ensure top-quality, high-octane action sequences.
Yash recently opened up about the high-octane action in his much-awaited film Toxic, sharing why he brought on board Hollywood action expert J.J. Perry. Slated for a June 4 release, the film promises a fresh take on action storytelling.
Yash revealed that Toxic introduces a unique action style called “Gun-fu.” Drawing a parallel with Kung-fu, he explained that this technique blends stylised martial arts movements with gun-based combat, aiming to elevate action sequences to a new level.
Speaking about his collaboration with J.J. Perry, Yash said he wanted the action to feel truly spectacular. He spent time working closely with Perry, who studied his body language and crafted sequences tailored specifically to his style. According to Yash, this approach has added a completely new vibe to the film, while ensuring the action remains integral to the story.
The actor also praised director Geetu Mohandas for bringing a fresh perspective to the gangster genre. He noted that she has layered the narrative with emotional depth, portraying human cruelty in a nuanced and compelling way.
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