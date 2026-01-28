- Home
In a film world driven by glamour and bold fashion, Sai Pallavi chooses a different path. Her refusal to wear revealing outfits comes from deep personal values, self-belief, and respect for individuality.
Fans know Sai Pallavi by many names: Malar in Mollywood, Bujji Thalli in Tollywood, and Sita in Bollywood. They call her a natural beauty who wears minimal makeup.
Yep, compared to other actresses, Sai Pallavi wears very little makeup. And she'll never wear short clothes unless it's absolutely essential for a character she's playing.
Especially when she's out in public or at events, she always makes sure to wear outfits that keep her fully covered.
Many fans love that she doesn't wear short dresses. While it's common in showbiz, Sai Pallavi never wears revealing clothes. She has revealed there's a big reason for this.
Sai Pallavi says an incident from her college days led to this decision. She took part in a dance competition in college and wore a dress with a slit for her performance.
A video of her dance went viral online. But Sai Pallavi was shocked when she read the comments. She said they really disturbed her and made her feel uncomfortable.
Why? 'Instead of noticing my talent, some people just focused on my body and made comments,' she said. The incident hurt her, so she decided to stop wearing revealing clothes.
Right now, Sai Pallavi has a lot of movies lined up. She's set to play Sita in 'Ramayana' with Yash and Ranbir Kapoor, marking her big entry as a pan-India star.
