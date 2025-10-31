Image Credit : x

Rohit Arya, a man who kept 16 children and one lady captive inside a studio in the city's Powai neighbourhood, died on Thursday during rescue attempts. The event sparked a large combined effort by Mumbai police and firefighters that lasted more than an hour.

According to Senior Inspector Jeevan Sonawane of Powai Police, the man looked to be mentally disturbed and was arrested soon after all of the children were safely evacuated. "All of the youngsters have been safely turned over to their guardians. Other information would be supplied following proper verification," he added.

"A guy named Rohit Arya has kept a few youngsters captive in Mumbai's Powai neighbourhood. He has published a video apparently stating that if he is not permitted to talk with a few individuals, he will burn everything on fire and injure himself and the children, according to news agency ANI, quoting Mumbai Police.