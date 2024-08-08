Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sobhita Dhulipala? Is actress getting engaged to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya?

    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are said to have been in a relationship for some time. Previously, Chaitanya was married to Samantha. Nagarjuna, father of Naga is expected to make an official announcement and share photos of the newly engaged couple.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are allegedly getting engaged today, August 8, in a private ceremony at Chaitanya's home in Hyderabad. The duo, dating since Chaitanya's split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, have yet to openly announce their romance.
     

    article_image2

    Despite keeping their relationship covert, they have been sighted on vacation together, fuelling rumours. Nagarjuna, Chaitanya's father, is slated to make an announcement.

    article_image3

    Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

    Naga Chaitanya, who formerly married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been linked to Sobhita Dhulipala following their split in October 2021. The two have been photographed together on several trips, fuelling speculation about their connection. Despite widespread conjecture, neither Chaitanya nor Dhulipala have formally recognised their relationship.

    article_image4

    Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

    The couple's relationship initially gained attention when they were sighted at a wine-tasting event in London early this year. Further fuelling the rumours, both tweeted photos from a safari trip in April, which fans soon connected together owing to the similarities in their postings.

    article_image5

    According to Hindustan Times, a source close to the pair stated, "Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place together and are dating. They like spending time together but want to keep their private lives out of the public eye. Because of this prudence, they seldom post about each other online, despite the hype caused by their solo photos.

    article_image6

    In an interview with GQ India, Sobhita spoke about love, saying, "I am constantly in love. Love is such a defining force. It's possibly the only item that is both necessary and luxurious." While she did not address her relationship with Chaitanya, her statements contributed to the suspicion.

    article_image7

    Professionally, Naga Chaitanya is presently filming 'Thandel' alongside Sai Pallavi, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Sobhita Dhulipala last appeared in Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man,' and she will next feature in Vandana Kataria's 'Sitara.'

