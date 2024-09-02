Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya? Know his Rs 1406 crore net worth

    Shreya Ghoshal is one of India's most varied and highest-paid singers, with an estimated net worth of Rs 240 crores. While Shreya is one of India's most well-known personalities, nothing is known about her spouse, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Shreya and Shiladitya are childhood sweethearts, and he is a crucial figure in a popular smartphone game. Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya is the Global Head of Truecaller, a top smartphone app for caller ID and spam call filtering. He's been with the organization since April 2022. Truecaller was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Stockholm. It has over 374 million active monthly users.

    Shiladitya earned a degree in BE Electronics from Mumbai University and specializes in business development, mobile applications, software project management, product management, and automation system integration. Shiladitya formerly worked as a Director of Sales at CleverTap, a California-based startup, before becoming Vice President of Sales, according to his LinkedIn page.

    Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya currently co-leads a company worth Rs 1406 crore. He has also launched two startups: Hipcask, an app that helps users locate the best wines, with a concentration on Indian wines, for their money. Shiladitya also founded Pointshelf, a mobile loyalty and payment network aimed for small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya had known each other since childhood and had attended school together. While at school, the two began to develop affection for each other. Despite Shreya's practice sessions, meetings, recording tours, concerts, and Shiladitya's business commitments, the two always made time for one other.

    Shreya and Shiladitya dated for ten years before they married. Shreya once said that Shiladitya proposed to her during a friend's wedding. Shreya and Shiladitya walked down the aisle in 2015. Though the couple's close friends and relatives were aware of the singer's special day, it came as a wonderful surprise to all of her admirers.

