In the moving video, Nirmit thanks Bachchan for being nice and humble. He says, "Sir Amitabh Bachchan, I live next door to you." I just wanted to let you know how thankful we are that you wave back at us and say hello to your supporters every Sunday. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. "Your kindness and humility mean more than words."

He goes on to say, "So, sir, if I could meet you once, I would be very, very grateful." Amitabh Bachchan, thank you. You are a great legend.

For decades, Amitabh Bachchan has greeted admirers outside his home, making Sundays a special tradition. The custom has come to stand for how much he cares for his fans, and it is still one of Bollywood's most famous fan interactions.