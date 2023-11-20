Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Karthika Nair? The South actresses' whose wedding top actors are attending

    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    Karthika Nair got married to her fiance Rohit Menon and actors such as Chiranjeevi and Jackie Shroff attended the wedding.

    Karthika Nair is a former Indian actress who performed largely in South Indian films in all languages.

    Karthika was born to Radha, a former Indian actress, and has a sister Thulasi Nair who is another South Indian actress. 

    She made her Telugu film debut in the 2009 film 'Josh', alongside Naga Chaitanya. She got to prominence after acting in her second and first hit Tamil film, 'Ko', alongside Jiiva and Piaa Bajpai.

    She had more success in the Malayalam film 'Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath', in which she starred alongside Dileep.

    She is well recognized for her parts in the comedies 'Brother of Bommali' and 'Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai', as well as the social drama 'Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai' and the Hindi epic TV series 'Aarambh'.

    Karthika Nair married Rohit Menon on November 19, 2023, at the Udai Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

