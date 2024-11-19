Keerthy Suresh wedding news: Actress to marry her boyfriend Antony Thattil; know details

Leading South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is reportedly getting married on December 12th.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh, daughter of producer Suresh Menon and actress Menaka, debuted as a heroine in the Tamil film Idhu Enna Maayam. She gained popularity with films like Thodari, Rajinimurugan, and Remo. She quickly rose to become a leading actress and further solidified her position with films like Bairavaa and Sarkar opposite Vijay.

article_image2

Keerthy Suresh Marriage Update

With Mahanati, she transitioned to Tollywood and won the National Award for Best Actress. She shifted her focus to heroine-centric films like Penguin and Saani Kaayidham. Her upcoming Tamil film is Revolver Rita.

article_image3

Keerthy Suresh Wedding Date

Keerthy is set to make her Bollywood debut with Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan, produced by Atlee. This is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri, starring Vijay. The film is slated for a Christmas release in late December.

article_image4

Keerthy Suresh Love Marriage

Keerthy has been subject to various dating rumors, particularly with music composer Anirudh, after a photo of them surfaced. However, her family dismissed these rumors.

article_image5

Keerthy Suresh's Partner Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh is reportedly getting married on December 12th to her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil. They have reportedly been dating for 15 years. The wedding is said to be taking place in Goa. Antony is reportedly a businessman. An official announcement from Keerthy is expected soon.

