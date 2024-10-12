When Nagarjuna compared this star hero to the Amitabh Bachchan of today!

Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan are the current generation's star heroes. Nagarjuna compared one of them to Amitabh Bachchan, expressing his admiration.

NTR and ANR

NTR and ANR, Tollywood legends and great actors. Following them, Krishna, Shoban Babu, and Krishnam Raju enjoyed stardom and gained a fan base.

Tollywood Stars

Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh ruled Telugu cinema. Their influence began in the mid-80s, achieving stardom by the early 90s. Currently, only Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna deliver solo hits.

Tollywood Stars

Prabhas is Tollywood's first pan-India star. Allu Arjun and Jr NTR joined the pan-India hero list with Pushpa and Devara. Ram Charan needs to prove himself, and Mahesh Babu, though not having a pan-India film, has national fame.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Senior hero Nagarjuna revealed his favorite among the current generation. On a talk show, he praised Jr NTR's dialogue delivery, comparing it to Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Prakash Raj.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna's praise is significant. He shares a good bond with Jr NTR, who calls him 'Babai' (uncle). NTR's father, Harikrishna, was also very close to Nagarjuna. Who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss this week?

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Seetharama Raju starred Harikrishna and Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna stated on 'Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu' that Harikrishna was the only actor he called 'Annayya' (elder brother).

Latest Videos