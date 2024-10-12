Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Nagarjuna compared this star hero to the Amitabh Bachchan of today!

    Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan are the current generation's star heroes. Nagarjuna compared one of them to Amitabh Bachchan, expressing his admiration.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    NTR and ANR

    NTR and ANR, Tollywood legends and great actors. Following them, Krishna, Shoban Babu, and Krishnam Raju enjoyed stardom and gained a fan base.

    article_image2

    Tollywood Stars

    Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh ruled Telugu cinema. Their influence began in the mid-80s, achieving stardom by the early 90s. Currently, only Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna deliver solo hits.

    article_image3

    Tollywood Stars

    Prabhas is Tollywood's first pan-India star. Allu Arjun and Jr NTR joined the pan-India hero list with Pushpa and Devara. Ram Charan needs to prove himself, and Mahesh Babu, though not having a pan-India film, has national fame.

    article_image4

    Nagarjuna Akkineni

    Senior hero Nagarjuna revealed his favorite among the current generation. On a talk show, he praised Jr NTR's dialogue delivery, comparing it to Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Prakash Raj.

    article_image5

    Nagarjuna Akkineni

    Nagarjuna's praise is significant. He shares a good bond with Jr NTR, who calls him 'Babai' (uncle). NTR's father, Harikrishna, was also very close to Nagarjuna. Who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss this week?

    article_image6

    Nagarjuna Akkineni

    Seetharama Raju starred Harikrishna and Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna stated on 'Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu' that Harikrishna was the only actor he called 'Annayya' (elder brother).

