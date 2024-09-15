When Naga Chaitanya said 'I Love You' to his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's how actress reacted

Long back, during an interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya discussed their path in the film industry and their romance long ago with TFPC. During the conversation, the host asked Chaitanya to propose to Samantha; here's what happened next

Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love tale has all the characteristics of a romantic comedy. They met on the set of Yeh Maaya Chesave and remained friends till sparks ignited in Autonagar Surya.

By 2015, they were flirting on Twitter (now X), and fans began shipping 'Chay-Sam.' Their spectacular Goa wedding in 2017 was reminiscent of a fairytale. But in an unexpected narrative twist, they announced their split in 2021. And just when fans were adapting, Naga Chaitanya announced his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya discussed their path in the film industry and their romance in a long-ago YouTube interview with TFPC. During the conversation, the host asked Chaitanya to propose to Samantha.

Samantha

Samantha said, “Say like you mean it.” Initially shy, Chaitanya said, “From the bottom of my heart, Samantha, I love you.” Samantha, unconvinced by his presentation, quipped, “Did you believe that? I didn’t buy it.” She urged him to say it again with more feeling. Chaitanya then repeated his proposal, saying that he always means what he says.

Samantha said on Koffee With Karan 7 that her breakup with Naga Chaitanya was not amicable. Samantha mentioned on the show that the separation was difficult. But it's all okay now. That's OK. "I am stronger than I've ever been." Karan enquired whether she had any harsh emotions.

The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes.” “So it’s not an amicable situation right now,” KJo asked her. “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah,” she replied.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were engaged on August 8 in a private ceremony at Chay's home in Hyderabad. Chay's father, star Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared images from the celebration on his Twitter account. The engagement has created a social media division between Chay's followers and those of his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Latest Videos