  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What's wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Urfi Javed's latest outfit gets trolled. Why does she don such dresses when she is frequently mocked for her fashion choices?

    Whats wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused RCB

    TV actress Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices and experimenting with her looks. Each time she is photographed roaming on the street of Mumbai, she never fails to turn heads. 
     

    Whats wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused RCB

    While some have praised Urfi Javed's bold outfits, some are frequently mocked for her fashion choices. Today, she was seen in blue cut-out pants and top. Also Read: Urfi Javed net worth, salary, family, education, and more

    Whats wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused RCB

    Urfi opted for a blue outfit that showed her toned legs and abs. She also applied red-bold lipstick to enhance her look.
     

    Whats wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused RCB

    Urfi's fashion experiment always keeps her in the news. And most of the time, she gets trolled for the same. Many social media users ask, what is wrong with her? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Answers, no one knows.
     

    Whats wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused RCB

    Netizens trolled Urfi for her fashion sense. “What kind of fashion sense is that,” a user wrote. One user called her 'mad girl', another said, “Dimag Ghutne me h aaj proof ho gya.” A third netizen commented, “Face & height achi hoti to ye sb nhe krna parta.” Also Read: BRIT Awards 2022: Ashley Roberts's braless thigh-split cutout dress is similar to Urfi Javed’s black dress?

    Whats wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused RCB

    There's no denying that this actress doesn't shy away from making bold style statements through her clothes and comments. Also Read: Urfi Javed goes bold, poses in saree without blouse; netizens furious

    Whats wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused RCB

    Last year, Urfi Javed was seen in Bigg Boss OTT. She worked in many television shows, like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin to weave 3:16 magic again?-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin to weave 3:16 magic again?

    Thalapathy Vijay Pooja Hegde Beast song Arabic Kuthu now released watch drb

    Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast song 'Arabic Kuthu', now released; watch

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi RCB

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Hollywood The Rings of Power trailer out The Lord of the Rings prequel trailer released during Super Bowl watch drb

    The Rings of Power trailer out: The Lord of the Rings' prequel trailer released during Super Bowl; watch

    Recent Stories

    football champions league Terrorised my family Manchester City Joao Cancelo opens up on Christmas robbery

    'Terrorised my family': Manchester City's Cancelo opens up on Christmas robbery

    Over 94 percent users endorse Uniform Civil Code: Asianet Twitter Poll

    Over 94% users endorse Uniform Civil Code: Asianet Twitter Poll

    Those who looted Bihar are punished, says MP Sushil Modi on Lalu Yadav's conviction - ADT

    Those who looted Bihar are punished, says MP Sushil Modi on Lalu Yadav's conviction

    India IT sector added 450,000 new jobs this year, to grow 15.5% in FY22: NASSCOM DNM

    India’s IT sector added 450,000 new jobs this year, to grow 15.5% in FY22: NASSCOM

    On Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor spotted at his home (Photos) RCB

    On Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor spotted at his home (Photos)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon