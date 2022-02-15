What's wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused

Urfi Javed's latest outfit gets trolled. Why does she don such dresses when she is frequently mocked for her fashion choices?

TV actress Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices and experimenting with her looks. Each time she is photographed roaming on the street of Mumbai, she never fails to turn heads.



While some have praised Urfi Javed's bold outfits, some are frequently mocked for her fashion choices. Today, she was seen in blue cut-out pants and top.

Urfi opted for a blue outfit that showed her toned legs and abs. She also applied red-bold lipstick to enhance her look.



Urfi's fashion experiment always keeps her in the news. And most of the time, she gets trolled for the same. Many social media users ask, what is wrong with her? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Answers, no one knows.



Netizens trolled Urfi for her fashion sense. "What kind of fashion sense is that," a user wrote. One user called her 'mad girl', another said, "Dimag Ghutne me h aaj proof ho gya." A third netizen commented, "Face & height achi hoti to ye sb nhe krna parta."

There's no denying that this actress doesn't shy away from making bold style statements through her clothes and comments.