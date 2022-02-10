Urfi Javed goes bold, poses in saree without blouse; netizens furious

TV actress Urfi Javed wore a saree without a blouse, furious social media users said she is playing with Indian culture

Urfi Javed never fails to surprise us with her social media post and her public appearances. Urfi Javed knows how to grab headlines and attention, whether her dresses or her controversial statements. She is very active on social media often shares her bold outfits on Instagram.



Today, Urfi Javed shared a video where she is seen wearing a saree without a blouse. She was seen dancing in Justin Bieber's famous song 'Sorry'.



Urfi Javed is seen in a white and blue coloured saree. She donned a beautiful gold nathani with her hair open. The video was viewed more than 3.2 lakh. She got mixed comments.



Talking about Urfi, this Bigg Boss OTT fame oozes hotness in every picture she posts. Urfi’s Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos in which she is seen flaunting her curves and toned legs.



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Talking about Urfi, this Bigg Boss OTT fame oozes hotness in every picture she posts. Urfi’s Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos in which she is seen flaunting her curves and toned legs. ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi hailed Kangana Ranaut for shutting down a journalist during an interaction with the media while talking about Deepika Padukone's issue. As you might be aware, Deepika was criticised for her ‘small’ clothes by an influencer, and she indirectly slammed him on social media. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed seen in a printed saree with a cutout blouse; see pics

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram