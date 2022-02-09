  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BRIT Awards 2022: Ashley Roberts's braless thigh-split cutout dress is similar to Urfi Javed’s black dress?

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Singer Ashley Roberts wore a braless black cutout dress at the red carpet of BRIT Awards 2022 which was held in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday. The same dress was worn by Urfi Javed last month.

    Hollywood BRIT Awards 2022 Ashley Roberts braless thigh split cutout dress is similar to Urfi Javed black dress? drb

    Image: Getty Images

    All eyes were on Ashley Roberts when she arrived at the BRIT Awards 2022 that were held at London’s The O2 Arena on Tuesday. Ashley’s black cutout dress grabbed eyeballs as she gave a skin show at the awards function. She arrived in style wearing a dress that got the crowd of gawking onlookers to check her out as she posed for the paparazzi. However, what got our attention was that the same dress that Ashley wore for the awards ceremony was also worn by Urfi Javed a while ago, making us wonder who copied who.

    Hollywood BRIT Awards 2022 Ashley Roberts braless thigh split cutout dress is similar to Urfi Javed black dress? drb

    Image: Getty Images

    The 40-year-old singer, Ashley Roberts went bold with her braless dress as she partly flashed her breasts in the skimpy black dress of hers. The cutout dress came with a risky thigh-high split, letting Ashley flaunt her toned legs. Her make-up was kept to a minimum with a nude tone of lip colour and smokey eyes.

    ALSO READ: Is Barbara Palvin hotter than Kim Kardashian? These bikini photos of Victoria's Secret model are proof

    Hollywood BRIT Awards 2022 Ashley Roberts braless thigh split cutout dress is similar to Urfi Javed black dress? drb

    Image: Getty Images

    With her choice of outfit, Ashley Roberts was successful in sending the pulses racing of the people. She put forward her best modelling skills at use for the gawking onlooker crowd. To complete her look, Ashley wore black leather sleeves and charcoal heels, grabbing all the attention for the night.

    Hollywood BRIT Awards 2022 Ashley Roberts braless thigh split cutout dress is similar to Urfi Javed black dress? drb

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    On the other hand, Urfi Javed had also worn a black cutout dress with an uncanny resemblance. The Bigg Boss OTT fame had put up a picture in the same skimpy skin-show dress on her social media some five weeks ago. Urfi’s dress came with equally risky thigh-high slit and cuts. However, one differentiator in their look was that Urfi did not wear black leather sleeves, unlike Ashley Roberts.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics

    Hollywood BRIT Awards 2022 Ashley Roberts braless thigh split cutout dress is similar to Urfi Javed black dress? drb

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Knowing that Urfi Javed has copied several outfits from Hollywood celebrities in the past, including that of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, we won’t be surprised to know if she has copied this dress too. She recently copied Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Zendaya’s two-piece Versace purple dress. Urfi has been in the limelight lately for her dresses and looks like every skimpy dress that she wears has a Hollywood inspiration behind it.

    ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories drb

    Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 Netizens root for Andrew Garfield Academy Awards nomination for Tick Tick Boom drb

    Oscars 2022: Netizens root for Andrew Garfield’s Academy Awards nomination for Tick, Tick… Boom!

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?-ayh

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away Did you know Mahabharat Bheem represented India twice at the Olympics gcw

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away: Did you know Mahabharat's 'Bheem' represented India twice at the Olympics?

    Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away at 75 - ADT

    Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti aka ‘Bheem’ passes away at 75

    Recent Stories

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction Here is what experts have to say drb

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction? Here’s what experts have to say

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue eager to seal the series

    Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi says he didnt answer my questions BJP terrified of Congress gcw

    Rahul Gandhi's comeback on PM Modi's dig at Jawaharlal Nehru

    9 global firms that fell for Pakistan s Kashmir propaganda gcw

    9 global firms that fell for Pakistan’s Kashmir propaganda

    Facebook Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    Facebook, Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon