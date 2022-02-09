BRIT Awards 2022: Ashley Roberts's braless thigh-split cutout dress is similar to Urfi Javed’s black dress?

Singer Ashley Roberts wore a braless black cutout dress at the red carpet of BRIT Awards 2022 which was held in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday. The same dress was worn by Urfi Javed last month.

Image: Getty Images

All eyes were on Ashley Roberts when she arrived at the BRIT Awards 2022 that were held at London’s The O2 Arena on Tuesday. Ashley’s black cutout dress grabbed eyeballs as she gave a skin show at the awards function. She arrived in style wearing a dress that got the crowd of gawking onlookers to check her out as she posed for the paparazzi. However, what got our attention was that the same dress that Ashley wore for the awards ceremony was also worn by Urfi Javed a while ago, making us wonder who copied who.

Image: Getty Images

The 40-year-old singer, Ashley Roberts went bold with her braless dress as she partly flashed her breasts in the skimpy black dress of hers. The cutout dress came with a risky thigh-high split, letting Ashley flaunt her toned legs. Her make-up was kept to a minimum with a nude tone of lip colour and smokey eyes.

Image: Getty Images

With her choice of outfit, Ashley Roberts was successful in sending the pulses racing of the people. She put forward her best modelling skills at use for the gawking onlooker crowd. To complete her look, Ashley wore black leather sleeves and charcoal heels, grabbing all the attention for the night.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

On the other hand, Urfi Javed had also worn a black cutout dress with an uncanny resemblance. The Bigg Boss OTT fame had put up a picture in the same skimpy skin-show dress on her social media some five weeks ago. Urfi's dress came with equally risky thigh-high slit and cuts. However, one differentiator in their look was that Urfi did not wear black leather sleeves, unlike Ashley Roberts.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram