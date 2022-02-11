Urfi Javed net worth, salary, family, education, and more

Urfi Javed is best known for her bold fashion statements. Today, let us know more about Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed, who worked in several television shows.

TV actress Urfi Javed knows how to make heads turn with her bizarre fashion choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame often gets mercilessly trolled by social media users because of her fashion choices.



Let us know more about Urfi Javed; the actress was born on October 15, 1996, and originally hailed from Lucknow, belongs to an upper-class Muslim family.



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi studied at City Montessori School, Lucknow, and graduated from Amity University in Mass Communication. Before starting acting and modelling, she used to work as an assistant director in Delhi.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Later, she walked in many fashion shows and events. Urfi's hobby of this celebrity is singing and dancing. She became popular from TV show Aye Mere Humsafar and Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania.

Urfi Javed is featured in TV shows like Meri Durga and Bepannaah. According to reports, Urfi Javed's net worth ranges from around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 55 lakh. She allegedly charges around Rs 25k to Rs 35 lakh per episode in TV shows.