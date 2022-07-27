Box Office Report: Shamshera sees a 70% drop in collections on Tuesday

Per the Tuesday box office reports, while Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera is having a tough time collecting even Rs 50 crores, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malayankunju’ have also witnessed a decline in the earnings.

The domestic box office is being dominated hugely by films from down the South while Bollywood is once again continuing with its struggle to make numbers. So far this year, Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been the only film to have earned the tag of a blockbuster in the Hindi film industry. Post that, the film industry had expectations with several films including Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and the recently released, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’. However, none of the films has been able to turn the tables for Bollywood at the box office.

Shamshera was not only an important film for Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films but also for Ranbir Kapoor who has returned to the screens after four years. It is also for the very first time that Ranbir is being seen in a double role and also in some action mode. However, despite all the hype and buzz around the film, Shamhera failed to impress the audience.

At the same time, South’s two films – Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You and Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju have performed decently as per the budgets they were made on. Here is a lowdown on how the three films performed at the box office on their first Tuesday:

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, who returned to the big screen after four years, could never have imagined that his film will tank so miserably. Made at a budget of Rs 150 crores, Shamshera had a fairly decent start on its opening day, but since then, it has not been able to show any magic with the numbers. According to media reports, Shamshera's collection saw a 70 per cent drop on Tuesday. The film is reported to have earned only Rs 2.60 crores. Accordingly, the total earnings of the film has gone up to Rs 37.35 crore as it struggles to collect ever Rs 50 crore.

Thank you: Naga Chaitanya's romantic comedy film which also stars actors Rashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gaur, Sai Sushant Reddy and Prakash Raj in important roles, has done a decent business so far. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film did a business of around Rs 2.30 crore on its opening day. According to the initial figures, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 8.03 crores on the fifth day. On Tuesday, the film's earnings, however, were reduced to lakhs.

Malayankunju: A survival drama film starring Fahad Faasil, Malayankunju is directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran. The film has been performing well at the box office since the time of its release. Till Tuesday, the total business of this film has been Rs 6.04 crores.

