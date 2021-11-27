Virat Kohli, Tara Sutaria, Hrithik Roshan and more; celebs that were spotted on Friday

Here is your daily dossier of what your favourite celebrity was up to on Friday. From Virat Kohli’s film studio spotting to Ajay Devgn attending teaser launch and Sara Ali Khan’s infectious smile, take a look at the pictures of the celebs that were seen on Friday.

Virat Kohli was at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai for a shoot. The cricketer is busy smashing the cameras with his looks as he may be shooting for a commercial advertisement. Viraat seemed in a happy mood as he obliged the photographers with posing for the pictures.

Tara Sutaria looks unrecognizable in this white attire. The white crop top, pants, and boots make her look hotter than before. Her soft curls and the sunglasses have added more glam to her look.

Hrithik Roshan was seen in the Juhu area of Mumbai in a white basic t-shirt and grey pants. We wonder if Hrithik ever leaves his style. Meanwhile, there are reports that Arfeen Khan, a famous life coach who helped Hrithik sail through his divorce with Sussane Khan will be mentoring Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan too. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed photograph got THIS reaction from Virat Kohli

Navya Nanda went to catch up with her childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor. Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya was seen leaving Shanaya’s residence when she was papped. Navya Nanda and her mother, Shweta Bachchan will soon be seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati’s episode. An image from the sets of KBC 13 was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account. ALSO READ: Does Abhishek Bachchan regret his debut film with Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Ajay Devgn was snapped at the teaser launch of his upcoming film ‘RRR’. The launch programme was held at PVR Cinemas in Juhu, Mumbai on Friday.

Sara Ali Khan waved goodbye to the paparazzi as she boarded a boat from Versova Jetty, wearing a blue-coloured printed salwar suit.

Shilpa Shetty wore a blue jacket, white turtleneck top, blue jeans and sports shoes for her airport look. The actress seemed to have carried a file in her hands. She also flashed a pretty smile at the photographers as she walked past them.