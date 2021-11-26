  • Facebook
    Does Abhishek Bachchan regret his debut film with Kareena Kapoor Khan? THIS is what he has to say

    Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has spoken about the ‘regret’ he has for his debut film ‘Refugee’, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.  The actor has also spoken about what he feels regarding awards.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 11:31 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan gave was recently seen in 'Big Bull'. His acting in the film was also highly praised by all. In his career spanning over two decades, Abhishek Bachchan has played different shades of characters. While some of his roles were a massive hit among the audiences, there were others that failed to create any magic at all. However, this has not stopped the actor from doing a spectacular job at acting.

    Abhishek Bachchan started his career in the Hindi film industry with ‘Refugee’, a film that was released in the year 2000. He was starred opposite actress Kareen Kapoor Khan, who too debuted in the industry with this film.

    Over two decades later, Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about his debut movie. The ‘Guru’ actor has reportedly said that he ‘regrets’ making his debut with ‘Refugee’. In an interview with RJ Siddhartha Kanan, Abhishek Bachchan said that although he does not really regret or feel sorry about his decision, he feels sorry that he debuted with Refugee.

    Explaining this, Abhishek Bachchan said that he was not ready for a debut at the time when JP Dutta’s ‘Refugee’ came to him. He said that he regrets that he does his debut film at a time when not in a situation to work or was ready to work with JP Dutta. He said that one needs to be ready for the challenge when they get an opportunity to work with such respected directors for their first film. 

    Abhishek Bachchan also said that he realises now that he should have been more prepared for the role. Calling JP Dutta his “family”, Abhishek Bachchan added that though he should have been a little more prepared as an actor, there is still a lot that he has learnt from him (JP Dutta), further saying: “I think it is not necessarily how you start, but how you end. Your start, however, determines a big part of how you are going to end up.”

    Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about how recognition through awards an important part of an actor’s life is. He said that awards are important for every actor, and if one says that they do not believe in awards, they say so because they have not received any (award). He concluded by saying that awards are a recognition of an artist’s work, making all their hard work count.

