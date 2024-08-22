Viral Photos: Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in white saree with halter-neck blouse; fans don't miss it!

Tamil star Keerthy Suresh donned a gorgeous white saree with heavy embroidered floral patterns. She chose minimal, dewy glam with scarlet lipstick to match her aesthetic.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is well-known for her ability to express oneself via fashion. The actress regularly creates a stunning impression with each appearance and has frequently turned heads with her fashion sense.

Keerthy recently uploaded a series of photos from one of Raghu Thatha's promotional events on Instagram. In the photos, she wears a stunning white saree with heavily embroidered floral designs.

The caption of the post read, “From my RETRO vault #RaghuThatha in cinemas now!” Keerthy Suresh matched the nine-yard marvel with a sleeveless shirt with a unique bow pattern on the back.

The diva completed the look with a pair of tiny golden earrings. She arranges her hair in beautiful curls to get a contemporary and desirable appearance. She opted for minimal dewy glam and cherry red lipstick to complement her look.

Keerthy Suresh's photos are increasingly popular on social media. The post received several likes and comments on Instagram. Many fans also used heart and fire emojis in the comments to express their devotion.

A fan wrote, “Was searching for the moon in the sky but I unfortunately found it here,” while another said, “Looking so adorable.”

She recently disclosed declining a 'human' part in the science fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD. In an interview, she said that she was first given another job before being cast as the AI bot Bujji.

“Nagi offered me another role in the film, which I wasn’t sure of. It was a human role, I’m glad I said no to it now,” Keerthy said. In the film, her character BU-JZ-1, aka Bujji, is an AI droid brought to life by Bhairava (Prabhas).

