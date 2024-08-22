Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Photos: Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in white saree with halter-neck blouse; fans don't miss it!

    Tamil star Keerthy Suresh donned a gorgeous white saree with heavy embroidered floral patterns. She chose minimal, dewy glam with scarlet lipstick to match her aesthetic.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Keerthy Suresh is well-known for her ability to express oneself via fashion. The actress regularly creates a stunning impression with each appearance and has frequently turned heads with her fashion sense.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Keerthy recently uploaded a series of photos from one of Raghu Thatha's promotional events on Instagram. In the photos, she wears a stunning white saree with heavily embroidered floral designs.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The caption of the post read, “From my RETRO vault #RaghuThatha in cinemas now!” Keerthy Suresh matched the nine-yard marvel with a sleeveless shirt with a unique bow pattern on the back.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The diva completed the look with a pair of tiny golden earrings. She arranges her hair in beautiful curls to get a contemporary and desirable appearance. She opted for minimal dewy glam and cherry red lipstick to complement her look.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Keerthy Suresh's photos are increasingly popular on social media. The post received several likes and comments on Instagram. Many fans also used heart and fire emojis in the comments to express their devotion.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A fan wrote, “Was searching for the moon in the sky but I unfortunately found it here,” while another said, “Looking so adorable.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She recently disclosed declining a 'human' part in the science fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD. In an interview, she said that she was first given another job before being cast as the AI bot Bujji.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Nagi offered me another role in the film, which I wasn’t sure of. It was a human role, I’m glad I said no to it now,” Keerthy said. In the film, her character BU-JZ-1, aka Bujji, is an AI droid brought to life by Bhairava (Prabhas).

