Vikram doubles salary after Thangalaan movie success; read details

Vikram, who received a salary of Rs. 25 crores for Thangalaan, has reportedly doubled his remuneration.

Vikram, a highly paid actor, starred in the recent hit film Thangalaan. The film's songs became widely popular. Directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Studio Green, with music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, Thangalaan released on August 15th.

Made on a budget of Rs. 100 crores, Vikram's hard work for Thangalaan, regardless of weather conditions, is evident in the film.

Filmed in a forest setting, Thangalaan achieved global success, grossing around Rs. 150 crores. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is currently in production. The long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam is nearing release.

After initial setbacks in Tamil cinema, Vikram focused on Telugu and Malayalam films, but faced further challenges. His career gained momentum with the blockbuster hit Sethu.

Following Thangalaan's success, Vikram has reportedly doubled his salary, now asking for Rs. 50 crores for upcoming projects.

Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Vikram, is slated for a 2025 release. He will then collaborate with director Maadonne Ashwin (Mandela, Maaveeran) for Vikram 63, produced by Shanthi Talkies, their third venture.

This marks Maadonne Ashwin's second collaboration with Shanthi Talkies. Vikram is reportedly asking for Rs. 50 crores for this film.

