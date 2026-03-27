ViRosh: Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Are On A Temple Run, Pics Go Viral
It's been a month since their wedding, and the 'ViRosh' craze is still going strong! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are balancing party life with tradition, making time for temple visits and special pujas.
ViRosh: Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Are On A Temple Run, Pics Go Viral
While many Tollywood couples get married, ViRosh is setting a different example. They are not just about parties; they are also visiting temples and winning fans' hearts. After their wedding, they first visited Tirumala Tirupati and then performed a Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam in Vijay's hometown.
The couple doing darshans
The star couple created a huge buzz in Anantapur on Thursday evening. A massive crowd of fans gathered to welcome them at Tapovanam. Vijay and Rashmika visited the Anjaneyaswamy temple in the Housing Board Colony to perform special pujas with Vedic pundits.
The couple doing darshans
The news of their visit spread like wildfire, and fans flocked to the temple. The couple received a grand welcome from their admirers in Anantapur. They were there to offer special prayers at the Anjaneyaswamy temple.
Stars acting together in Ranabali movie
The temple area was completely packed with people trying to get a glimpse of the stars. Vijay and Rashmika are currently shooting for their new film 'Ranabali'. This is their third movie together after the blockbusters 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', so expectations are sky-high.
Vijay - Rashmika's special pujas
The 'Ranabali' film unit has already reached Anantapur for the shoot. It looks like the couple decided to seek blessings at the temple before starting work on their new project. Fans are super excited to see their favourite on-screen pair together again!
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.