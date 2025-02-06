Vidaamuyarchi: Is Ajith Kumar's film copied from 2 Hollywood movies? Here's the TRUTH

Initially touted as a remake of 'Breakdown,' Ajith Kumar's 'Vidaamuyarchi' has now been revealed to be adapted from two Hollywood films.

Vidaamuyarchi Release

Actor Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi has been released worldwide today. The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Lyca Productions has produced the film, with music by Anirudh and cinematography by Om Prakash. Red Giant Movies, which acquired the Tamil Nadu distribution rights, has released the film in 1000 screens across the state.

Breakdown Remake Issue

Vidaamuyarchi was slated for a Pongal release. However, a remake rights issue caused a delay. When it was leaked that the film was a remake of 'Breakdown,' the original producers demanded ₹150 crore. Lyca negotiated and settled for ₹11 crore, reportedly agreeing to share profits. Read also: Trisha leaves Ajith alone - Vidaamuyarchi song goes viral

Fans Celebrate Release

Vidaamuyarchi has finally released. Fans eagerly watched the film, Ajith's first release in over 2 years. Theaters were festive, with fans celebrating with music, dance, and fireworks.

Copied from 2 Hollywood Films

After the first show, it was revealed that 'Vidaamuyarchi' copies not just 'Breakdown' but also 'Last Seen Alive.' If the 'Last Seen Alive' team raises objections, 'Vidaamuyarchi' could face legal trouble. Read also: Vidaamuyarchi Review: Did Ajith succeed or fail?

