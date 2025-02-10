Vidaamuyarchi Box-office Day 4: Ajith Kumar, Trisha's film collects THIS much; Check HERE

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s Vidaamuyarchi has taken the box office by storm. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, this action thriller, a remake of Breakdown (1997), keeps audiences engaged with its gripping storyline, intense action, and strong performances

article_image1
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:25 AM IST

Box Office Success of Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan have once again delivered a blockbuster with Vidaamuyarchi, which has stormed the box office, crossing the ₹50-crore mark in just four days. The film recorded a massive ₹60.35 crore net collection in India over its opening weekend, reflecting the enthusiastic reception from fans. Theaters have been buzzing with energy as audiences cheer for the action-packed sequences and emotional moments
 

article_image2

Strong Weekend Performance Despite Initial Drop

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi hit theaters on February 6, 2025, and is a remake of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The movie opened with an impressive ₹26 crore net on its first day but saw a notable 60.58% drop on Friday, earning ₹10.25 crore. However, it quickly regained momentum on Saturday with a 31.7% increase, collecting ₹13.5 crore. On Sunday, the film added ₹10.6 crore to its domestic total. Meanwhile, its global earnings soared past ₹92 crore within three days, with ₹32.30 crore coming from overseas markets

article_image3

Gripping Storyline Keeps Viewers Engaged

The film follows a man’s high-stakes mission to rescue his abducted wife from a dangerous group in Azerbaijan. With a thrilling narrative, Vidaamuyarchi keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as the protagonist races against time to save his loved one

article_image4

Critical Appreciation for Direction and Action Sequences

Critics have noted that while the film follows familiar tropes of the survival genre, Magizh Thirumeni’s direction ensures it remains engaging throughout. The storytelling is executed smoothly, making the journey more intriguing than the destination. The film features well-crafted action sequences, including a gripping fight inside a moving car. A top-angle shot of one of the fight scenes has been particularly praised for its cinematic brilliance. Although some technical aspects feel overly polished, giving the film a slightly artificial feel at times, Vidaamuyarchi successfully delivers an engaging cinematic experience

