Valentine's Day: 7 times B-town celebs gave ultimate couple goals [PHOTOS]

This Valentine’s Day, take a look at Bollywood’s most adored couples who set ultimate relationship goals, inspiring fans with their love, chemistry, and unwavering support for each other.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate love, and what better way than to look at Bollywood’s most adored couples? From heartfelt moments to undeniable chemistry, these stars set the ultimate relationship goals, inspiring fans with their love and support for each other.
 

article_image2

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make an adorable couple, always sharing love and support. Their bond is real and natural, inspiring fans with their chemistry and sweet moments together.

article_image3

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are the ultimate couple goals. Their journey from childhood friends to life partners, with their intimate wedding in 2021, showcases a strong bond filled with love, support, and shared moments of happiness.

article_image4

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are true couple goals, with their undeniable chemistry on-screen and off. Their love, respect, and support for each other make them one of Bollywood's most admired couples.

 

article_image5

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who sparked romance during Shershaah (2021), embody ultimate couple goals. Their journey from on-screen chemistry to a February wedding shows true love and companionship.

article_image6

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who sparked romance during Brahmāstra after years of friendship, became ultimate couple goals. Their secret relationship, dreamy wedding in 2022, and growing family inspire fans, with more films ahead.

 

article_image7

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the perfect example of couple goals. Their love story, which began with an arranged marriage in 2015, continues to inspire with their strong bond, adorable family moments, and unwavering support for each other.

 

