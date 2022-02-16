Urfi Javed asks people to not defend her; here’s why

Actor Urfi Javed knows how to shut trolls or anyone who raises an eyebrow. In the latest video, she has asked people to not defend her. But why? Continue reading to know the reason.

Urfi Javed does not mince her words when it is about trolls attacking her. She knows how to deal with her haters and shut them up. The actor, who rose to fame after Bigg Boss OTT, considers herself to be able enough to give it back to those who call her out, especially for outfits. Urfi has now called out on the double standards of the people, asking them to not defend her.

In an Instagram story put up on Wednesday, Urfi Javed called out on all those people who claim to defend her but at the same time, hit back at her if she disagrees with them over something. "It is so irritating when I disagree with people and they tell me, oh my god, you are like this, I defended you in front of people. Did I ask you to defend me? Did I? Also, you defended me because people were talking sh*t that you know was not true; you were just saying the truth," Urfi said in the video.

Urfi went on to add more to it, saying, "You were not defending me. You were just saying the truth of people sl*t-shaming me. You were just against sl*t-shaming in general. So, it is not like you did something for me so stop making it sound like that. Please!"

Recently, Urfi Javed was asked by the media if she is scared that one of the rollers might file a complaint against her. To this, Urfi had a befitting reply where she said, "They are neither my father nor my mother-in-law. Why will I be scared of random people's comments? As if it is not Instagram but a mother-in-law from the 1920s – somebody or the taunts something. Why will I be scared of it?"

