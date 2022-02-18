Suited and painted! Is Urfi Javed's 'blossoming' fashion sense a work of art?

Urfi Javed painted her body as a cherry blossom tree, wearing a white pantsuit; spent hours to get the look.

More than her acting career, Urfi Javed has been making her name for her fashion sense. She is often seen in cutout dresses, backless blouses and braless pantsuits. Every time she arrives for a photo op, Urfi goes a step higher and bolder, experimenting with her looks. Continuing with her streak of putting her experimental fashion sense on display, Urfi headed out on an artsy road on Friday by opting for body painting herself.

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed got a Japanese cherry blossom tree painted on her body. She ditched wearing a bra inside for the white pantsuit that she wore. The pantsuit had a risky cut that came below her navel, showing off the painting that she got done on herself.

Taking to social media, Urfi Javed said that it took her four hours to get her body painted that went up till her neck. Her arms were also fully painted as branches of a cherry blossom tree, in colours of white, black and shades of pink.

For her look, Urfi Javed did not wear any accessories. However, her black high wedges also dragged enough attention but lesser than that body painting she got done.

Keeping up with the look, Urfi Javed wore a baby pink lip colour that matched perfectly with her body painting. At the same time, she parted her hair from the mid, curled them and kept it open.