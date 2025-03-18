'Tu dalit hai,' netizen left casteist remark on Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya; here's how he reacted

Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, has chastised a troll for leaving a casteist remark on his Diwali Instagram photo. Many people appreciated his calm answer to the troll's 'Tu dalit hai (you are a Dalit)' statement.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor's lover, made a nasty response to a troll's casteist insult, which received widespread praise. On his Diwali 2024 Instagram post, the troll targeted Shikhar because of his caste. One of the photographs in the series shows Janhvi Kapoor and her pets. He chastised the troll for his 'Tu dalit hai' (you are a dalit) insult on his previous post.

Shikhar was shown with his beloved dogs in the image, and the caption wished folks a happy Diwali. The troll left a comment that read, "Lekin tu toh Dalit hai (But, you're a Dalit) (sic)."

article_image2

Shikhar chose to confront the troll front on, writing that his level of thought is 'untouchable'. He highlighted the problem by writing, "It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with a small, backward mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress and unity - concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect (sic)."

He further wrote, "India’s strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself, because right now, the only thing truly ‘untouchable’ here is your level of thinking (sic)."


article_image3

Shikhar had captioned the post, "May the arrival of Lord Ram bring a year of light and prosperity, may good reign over evil and may we have the strength and wisdom to always pick the path of righteousness. blessed are those who have the ability to help, uplift and protect those who need it. May we recognise this blessing and live with gratitude. I wish this for all of us. I wish you all, the happiest Diwali (sic)."

article_image4

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been dating for a while now. Often, they share photos with each other on Instagram. Shikhar is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, and son of actor Smruti Shinde. His brother, Veer Pahariya, recently debuted Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

