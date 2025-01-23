Trisha Krishnan planning to quit cinema and enter politics? Here's what we know

Following actor Vijay's announcement of stepping back from cinema, reports have emerged suggesting actress Trisha Krishnan is also planning to quit acting soon.

Trisha is a busy actress in the Tamil film industry. Even after crossing 40, she currently has more than half a dozen films in hand. This year, Trisha's film Identity marked her first success. She starred opposite Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas in the film. Following its success, her film Vidaamuyarchi is slated for release on February 6th, where she stars opposite Ajith.

Apart from this, another film with Ajith, Good Bad Ugly, is scheduled for release on April 10th, directed by Aadiq Ravichandran. After this, Trisha completed filming for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, starring opposite Simbu. Kamal Haasan also plays a key role in this film, set to release in June.

Currently, Surya 45, starring Trisha opposite Surya and directed by R.J. Balaji, is under production. Following this, Trisha is also reported to be the heroine in R.J. Balaji's next film, Masani Amman. She also has a Telugu film in the pipeline, Vishwambhara, where she stars opposite Chiranjeevi. This film is also expected to release soon.

Despite her busy schedule, reports suggest Trisha has decided to quit acting. This information was revealed by Valaipecu Anthanan in a recent interview. He stated that Trisha is bored with acting and is experiencing mental stress, leading to her decision.

When Trisha informed her mother about her decision, she reportedly didn't approve, leading to an argument. Anthanan added that with no news about her marriage, it remains to be seen if she plans to enter politics. However, he confirmed Trisha is firm in her decision to quit acting.

