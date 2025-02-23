Trisha Krishna’s first look from Ajith Kumar’s 'Good Bad Ugly' unveiled—Fans can’t keep calm [WATCH]

A new update has arrived for the movie 'Good Bad Ugly,' starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. A shocking detail has been revealed.

Actor Ajith Kumar's movie 'Vidaa Muyarchi' was released on February 6th. It was disappointing. To cheer up Ajith's fans, his next movie 'Good Bad Ugly' is getting ready for release.

Trisha acted as the female lead alongside actor Ajith in the movie 'Good Bad Ugly.' This movie is produced by Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers, marking their entry into the Tamil industry.

Initially, Devi Sri Prasad was selected as the music director for 'Good Bad Ugly.' He was replaced by GV Prakash Kumar as the music director.

The movie team announced that actress Trisha is playing the character named Ramya in 'Good Bad Ugly.' Ajith's fans are happy with this. Trisha's role will be new and very powerful. It is said that if the movie succeeds, she will gain recognition. Information suggests she has worked very hard for the movie.

