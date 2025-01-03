Tollywood Comedian Ali Net Worth: Know assets, salary and more of star

Tollywood's top comedian, Ali, started as a child artist and has had a non-stop career. He is known for his unique comedic timing and memorable dialogues.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Ali, a senior comedian in Tollywood, began his career as a child artist and has consistently worked in the industry. His notable role was in the film Seethakoka Chiluka (1981).

article_image2

Ali's unique mannerisms and comedic timing have led to him starring as a hero in several films. His catchphrases like 'Katravally' and 'Enda Chaata' are popular.

article_image3

Yamaleela (1994) is considered Ali's biggest blockbuster as a hero. He received a remuneration of 50,000 rupees for the film. Currently, he earns 3 lakhs per day as a comedian.

article_image4

Ali

Ali's estimated net worth is around 750 crore rupees, primarily due to land investments. He reportedly started investing in land on the advice of legendary actor Shoban Babu.

article_image5

Ali is an all-rounder in the film industry, working as a comedian, hero, and TV host. His accumulated wealth is reportedly more than some star heroes.

