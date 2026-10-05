Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnakar will reportedly share the screen in a new movie called Roopa. The makers announced the film for July 2026, and it will likely release in early 2027. This movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Komal Rani.

People still discuss Govinda's colorful 90s style in today's fashion world, which proves his lasting popularity. Tina clearly loves her father's unique fashion, and her statement about being a Govinda fan has won over the internet.