    WATCH: Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja spotted leaving hospital after gunshot incident

     Actor Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg, prompting concern for his family. Daughter Tina Ahuja was seen leaving the hospital visibly distressed.
     

    WATCH: Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja spotted leaving hospital after gunshot incident NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    On Tuesday morning, October 1, actor Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai, sparking a wave of concern for his family. As he was rushed to CritiCare Asia Hospital, the focus quickly shifted to his daughter, Tina Ahuja, who was seen leaving the facility visibly devastated.

    Tina was upset as she made her way past the crowd of photographers outside the hospital. She attempted to hide from the constant cameras while wearing an all-pink ensemble that covered her face. Her discomfort during this difficult period was made worse by the media's overwhelming attention, which brought attention to the emotional toll the incident had taken on her.

    In a statement to Indian Express, Tina shared insights into her father’s condition, revealing that Govinda would be kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for at least 24 hours. She reassured fans that doctors were closely monitoring him and that there was no immediate cause for alarm. "After 24 hours, doctors will decide whether to keep papa in the ICU or not," she said, expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support from well-wishers.

    While Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, was not present during the incident, she is rushing back to Mumbai to be with her husband. Meanwhile, Tina remains a crucial part of the support system for her father, who is now recovering. Govinda sent out an audio message to fans, thanking them for their prayers and updating them on his condition. "With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed," he said.

    According to Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, the accident occurred when the actor was putting his licensed revolver back in a cupboard, and it slipped from his hand. Thankfully, the bullet was successfully removed, and Govinda's condition is now stable. Despite the relief over his recovery, the emotional burden on Tina and the family remains palpable as they navigate through this ordeal.

