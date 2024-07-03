Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Times when Vaani Kapoor shared HOT pictures that took the internet by storm

    Vaani Kapoor, the Bollywood actress known for her roles in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance" and "Befikre," has an interesting background.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

    Vaani Kapoor was born on August 23, 1988, in Delhi, India. She completed her schooling from Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, and pursued a Bachelor's degree in Tourism Studies from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

    article_image2

    Before entering Bollywood, Vaani Kapoor started her career in modelling. She worked with various brands and appeared in several commercial advertisements.

    article_image3

    Vaani made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Shuddh Desi Romance" in 2013, where she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. Her performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

    article_image4

    Her breakthrough role came in the 2016 film "Befikre," directed by Aditya Chopra, opposite Ranveer Singh. The film garnered attention for its bold portrayal of modern relationships.

    article_image5

    Vaani Kapoor is known for her dedication to fitness and maintains a rigorous workout routine. She often shares fitness tips and workout videos on social media, inspiring her fans.

    article_image6

