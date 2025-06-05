Image Credit : x/raaj kamal internation

As Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s first collaboration since the masterpiece Nayakan, Thug Life is highly anticipated. With ₹14 crore from advance bookings, it’s expected to have a strong opening day worldwide. The film is releasing in 1,000 theaters in the US. Film expert Sridhar Pillai predicts a $1 million opening day in the US. Ramesh Bala forecasts over ₹45 crore in India on the first day. Overall, Thug Life is expected to collect ₹50-60 crore on its first day.