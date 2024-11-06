Thevar Magan to Vikram: 5 blockbuster movies produced by Kamal Haasan

Following the massive success of 'Amaran,' starring Sivakarthikeyan and produced by Kamal Haasan, here's a look at 5 other blockbuster hits produced by him.

Kamal Haasan has scored numerous hits, not just as an actor but as a producer. His latest production, 'Amaran', from Raj Kamal International, has turned into a blockbuster, raking in over 150 crores. Let’s look back at 5 blockbuster films Kamal produced before this smash hit!

Apoorva Sagodharargal Released in 1989 and directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Apoorva Sagodharargal became a milestone in Kamal Haasan’s career. Kamal took on three distinct roles, which he also produced. His portrayal of Appu left a lasting impact, with daring stunts that audiences still remember today.

Thevar Magan Thevar Magan was starred in, produced, and written by Kamal Haasan. A timeless classic in Tamil cinema, the film won a National Award and became a box office hit upon its Diwali release in 1992. Directed by Bharathan, it featured a stellar cast including Gauthami, Sivaji Ganesan, and others alongside Kamal Haasan.

Virumandi Produced and directed by Kamal Haasan, Virumandi hit theatres in 2004, with Kamal himself in the lead role, delivering a powerful portrayal of a beggar. This film pioneered live dubbing in Tamil cinema, adding a unique depth to its realism. Featuring an extensive cast, including Pasupathy and Abhirami, Virumandi is widely regarded as a significant contribution to the Tamil film industry.

Vishwaroopam If any film elevates Tamil cinema to the global stage, it’s Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam. Released in 2013, Kamal initially planned to debut it directly on TV, but opposition led him to drop the idea. Ironically, what he envisioned has now become common with the rise of OTT platforms.

Vikram Vikram stands as a landmark hit in Kamal Haasan's career. Following a four-year break from acting, Kamal made a powerful comeback with this 2022 release, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film achieved massive success, grossing over 450 crores at the box office.

