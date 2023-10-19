Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Archies' song 'Sunoh' Launch: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, others attend event

    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 6:23 PM IST

    Tiger Baby Productions is set to bring "The Archies", a Hindi-language teen-musical comedy film inspired by the popular American comic book series of the same name. The talented director Zoya Akhtar is at the helm of this exciting project.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The film features an ensemble cast including Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. Mark your calendars for its Netflix release on December 7, 2023.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Suhana Khan will play Veronica Cecilia Lodge who stands as a central character within the Archie Comics universe. For the event she donned a stylish long black dress.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Khushi Kapoor is one of the main actors in this movie. She will take up the role of a character named "Betty Cooper". For the event she chose a beautiful white dress.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mihir Ahuja recently seen in amazon prime series "Made In Heaven 2" will play the role of Jughead Jones. In the comics this character is a drummer for rock band "The Archies"

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In "The Archies" Vedang Raina will be seen as Reggie Mental. For the event he wore a cool olive green jacket with black pants.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The individual seated in the picture is Yuvraj Menda, who is set to portray the character of Dilton Doiley in the movie.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Taking place in the 1960s, this musical drama, inspired by the 'Archie' Comics, brings together Indian actors to embody the cherished characters. It promises an immersive journey filled with youthful exuberance, rebellion, the bonds of friendship, initial romances, and the full spectrum of the young adult experience. The film is directed by none other than Zoya Akhtar.

