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Jana Nayagan LEAKED: Entire Thalapathy Vijay's Film Out! Makers, Stars Reportedly Upset
A huge controversy has erupted after actor Vijay's unreleased film, Jananayagan, was illegally leaked on piracy websites.
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Image Credit : X
Jananayagan Full Movie Leaked
Thalapathy Vijay is one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars. After a career spanning over 30 years, he announced last year that he is quitting films for full-time politics. He had clearly stated that Jananayagan would be his last movie, which sent expectations soaring.
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Image Credit : instagram
Vijay's Jananayagan
H. Vinoth has directed Jananayagan. The film is an adaptation of the Telugu hit 'Bhagavanth Kesari', which starred Balakrishna. KVN Productions has produced it on a grand scale. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Menon, Mamitha Baiju, and Nizhalgal Ravi. Vijay's favourite composer, Anirudh, has scored the music, while Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays the villain.
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Image Credit : KVN Productions
Jananayagan Postponed
Jananayagan was originally set for a Diwali release last year. But the makers pushed the date to Pongal this year, scheduling it for January 9. Ticket pre-bookings started with a bang, reportedly collecting over 100 crores. The film had massive hype not just in India, but overseas too.
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Image Credit : X
Jananayagan Censor Issue
Unexpectedly, the film ran into trouble with the Censor Board. The board delayed giving it a certificate, forcing the film's team to approach the court. As the issue grew bigger, Jananayagan had to back out of the Pongal race. With the court case dragging on, the film got stuck. The team eventually withdrew the case and sent the movie for re-censoring, but by then, election dates were announced, and the project was put on hold.
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Image Credit : Facebook
Jananayagan Leaked
Vijay is currently busy with his election campaigns. There was talk that he planned to release Jananayagan right after the elections. But in a shocking turn of events for fans, the entire movie has been illegally leaked on piracy websites. Some people are even sharing video clips of it widely on social media.
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Image Credit : Film Scene
Who did this?
Film critic Prashanth urged people on X (formerly Twitter) not to share clips, warning of possible arrest. Since only the Censor Board members have seen the film so far, how the full movie got leaked is a huge question. Netizens are blaming Vijay's political rivals, while his fans are calling it a planned conspiracy. On the other hand, some are suggesting that Vijay himself might have leaked it.
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Image Credit : KVN Productions
500 crore loss
With the entire film leaked, fans are worried that Jananayagan might suffer the same fate as Vijay's earlier film, 'Thalaivaa'. 'Thalaivaa' was leaked on pirated CDs even before its release in Tamil Nadu, which was a major reason for its failure. Fans fear a similar situation for Jananayagan, which was reportedly made on a massive budget of 500 crores.
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