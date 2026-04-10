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Jananayagan Censor Issue

Unexpectedly, the film ran into trouble with the Censor Board. The board delayed giving it a certificate, forcing the film's team to approach the court. As the issue grew bigger, Jananayagan had to back out of the Pongal race. With the court case dragging on, the film got stuck. The team eventually withdrew the case and sent the movie for re-censoring, but by then, election dates were announced, and the project was put on hold.