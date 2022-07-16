Box Office Report: Not Shabaash Mithu or Hit: The First Case, this movie earned most on Friday

Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Hit: The First Case’, have failed to draw much attention from the audience. See how all the films performed on Friday.

Two more fresh releases were knocked into the theatres on Friday. While one is a sports biopic, the other is a crime thriller; expectations with both films were set high. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Hit: The First Case’ was opened against Taapsee Pannu’s biopic on Mithali Raj, ‘Shabaash Mithu’. These films were contesting against R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, starring actors Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. Interestingly, on Friday, it was the Hollywood film that made the maximum collection at the box office, also successfully beating the two fresh releases. Check out how these films performed at the box office on Friday, and which among these was able to make the maximum collection on July 15.

Shabaash Mithu: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu once again failed to make a mark among the audience. Made on a budget of about Rs 30 crores, the movie could not earn even a crore on its opening day. Talking about the film's earnings on Friday, according to the initial figures, the film has done a business of around Rs 80 lakh. It is difficult to say whether the film will be able to do well at the box office or not, seeing the film's earnings on the first day. ALSO READ: Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

Hit: The First Case: These days the performance of Hindi films at the box office is continuously declining. For a long time, South films have maintained their place at the box office. Perhaps this is the reason why Hindi films are trying hard to reach the level set by South films but are not able to succeed. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's film ‘Hit: The First Case’, which was released this Friday, could not do anything special on the first day. A Hindi remake of a South film by the same name, the film has not received much response from the audience. It earned around Rs 1.40 crore on the first day of its release.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Maiden directorial venture of actor R Madhavan, Rocketry may have slowed down at the box office, but the film is progressing day by day due to positive word of mouth. It is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. If reports are to be believed, the film will garner at least Rs 40 crore at the box office before concluding its run in the theatres.

