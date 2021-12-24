  • Facebook
    BTS’ Suga detected with Coronavirus despite being double vaccinated, all details inside

    First Published Dec 24, 2021, 3:29 PM IST
    BTS's Suga has been detected with COVID-19. Read to know all details related to his health update. The singer lately had completed his private concert.

    BTS's Suga has been detected with Coronavirus. Suga was coming back from the United States yesterday post completing his private tour. Reportedly he had taken an RT-PCR test at a local medical centre, and the results of the same had come out on December 24.  
     

    An official statement was shared by Hybe that read, BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24, during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday December 23.
     

    The statement further said that Suga had completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.
     

    They have also reassured the fans that he has not been in contact with any other member of BTS. Suga, who also had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS' official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S. and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea.

    He had received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members. The statement also said that the company places the artists' health as an opportunity, and they shall do everything they can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery.      

