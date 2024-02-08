Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SPOTTED: Shilpa Shetty to Tiger Shroff, celebs don their classy outfits

    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 7:40 PM IST

    On Thursday, Many celebrities were spotted in their fashionable outfits while they were seen in the city.

    article_image1

    These Bollywood celebrities were seen at the airport, outside cafes, gym and while some promoted their film. 

    article_image2

    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty donned a red and orange stripped gorgeous saree for Mayank Tandon and Mayuri Soni's wedding reception.

    article_image3

    Tiger Shroff

    Tiger Shroff looks dapper in a black ensemble at Mayank Tandon and Mayuri Soni's wedding reception in the city.

    article_image4

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde was spotted in a dark green lehenga at Mayank Tandon and Mayuri Soni's wedding reception in the city.

    article_image5

    Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor looked handsome as he arrived in a dark navy blue suit for Mayank Tandon and Mayuri Soni's reception. 

    article_image6

    Georgia Andriani

    Georgia Andriani looked beautiful as she was at The Cavos cafe wearing a top, skirt, and black stockings.

