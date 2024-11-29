Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya marriage: Nagarjuna buys luxury car worth THIS amid son's wedding festivities

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala is set to tie-the-knot on 4th December. Amid this, would be father-in-law Nagarjuna has made an extravagant buy. He has bought a luxury car. Let's check out the brand and the price of the car

Naga Chaitanya is set to tie-the-knot with his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala on 4th of December. Last week his younger son Akhil Akkineni also announced his engagement with his girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee. Amid all these happy news in the Akkineni household, Nagarjuna has added another luxury car to his fleet of luxury cars

He has acquired a stunning Lexus LM MPV of around 2.5 crores to his collection. The actor was spotted at the RTA office in Khairatabad where he came to get his vehicle registered

Known for its hybrid-electric design, the car promotes a carbon-neutral impact and redefines luxury with opulent interiors. The vehicle, priced between Rs. 2.1 and Rs. 2.5 crores, has created quite a buzz on social media with viral photos and videos

In recent interactions, Nagarjuna shared his happiness over the upcoming weddings. He described Akhil’s fiancée Zainab Ravdjee as a perfect addition to the family, highlighting her grace and warmth. He expressed pride in his sons’ choices and excitement about the joy these unions will bring to both families

