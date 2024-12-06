Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Bride's saree costs THIS much; designed by Aishwarya's wedding designer

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya got married on 4th December at a grand ceremony attended by the whose who of Tollywood. The ceremony was steeped in Telugu traditions and culture. Sobhita's wedding ensemble featured an antique gold Kanjeevaram saree designed by Neeta Lulla. She honoured Telugu heritage with maximal temple jewelry

The lavish wedding ceremony of Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya took place on 4th December. The ceremony oozed Telugu traditional vibes. Sobhita's bridal look radiated goddess-like charm

Sobhita’s wedding saree, a stunning antique gold Kanjeevaram silk, was designed by the iconic Neeta Lulla, who also crafted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding saree. Sobhita personally sourced the fabric from local authentic stores, ensuring it represented her heritage. Neeta’s sarees typically range from ₹30,000 to ₹2.15 lakh, with customization potentially adding to the cost

Sobhita’s antique gold saree with real gold zari featured intricate motifs, embodying the essence of Telugu traditions. Complementing the saree, she adorned maximal jewelry, including a basikam, maathapatti, bullaki, layered necklaces, and gold kadhas. Her glowing makeup and tied-up hair perfectly complemented her regal ensemble

For her engagement, Sobhita wore a unique upadda silk saree in hues inspired by lotus and Kanakaambaram flowers, designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree also incorporated designs by Telugu artist Bapu. She completed her look with traditional gold jewelry, a dewy makeup base, and a Jada-adorned braid

