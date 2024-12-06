Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Bride's saree costs THIS much; designed by Aishwarya's wedding designer

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya got married on 4th December at a grand ceremony attended by the whose who of Tollywood. The ceremony was steeped in Telugu traditions and culture. Sobhita's wedding ensemble featured an antique gold Kanjeevaram saree designed by Neeta Lulla. She honoured Telugu heritage with maximal temple jewelry

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 10:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

The lavish wedding ceremony of Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya took place on 4th December. The ceremony oozed Telugu traditional vibes. Sobhita's bridal look radiated goddess-like charm

article_image2

Sobhita’s wedding saree, a stunning antique gold Kanjeevaram silk, was designed by the iconic Neeta Lulla, who also crafted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding saree. Sobhita personally sourced the fabric from local authentic stores, ensuring it represented her heritage. Neeta’s sarees typically range from ₹30,000 to ₹2.15 lakh, with customization potentially adding to the cost

article_image3

Sobhita’s antique gold saree with real gold zari featured intricate motifs, embodying the essence of Telugu traditions. Complementing the saree, she adorned maximal jewelry, including a basikam, maathapatti, bullaki, layered necklaces, and gold kadhas. Her glowing makeup and tied-up hair perfectly complemented her regal ensemble

article_image4

For her engagement, Sobhita wore a unique upadda silk saree in hues inspired by lotus and Kanakaambaram flowers, designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree also incorporated designs by Telugu artist Bapu. She completed her look with traditional gold jewelry, a dewy makeup base, and a Jada-adorned braid

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH] anr

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH]

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline, Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline | Rashmika Mandanna

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: Here's what Yorker king eats in his diet plan NTI

Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: Here's what Yorker king eats in his diet plan

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY ATG

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) shk

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme ATG

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon