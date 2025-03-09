Sikandar: Salman Khan's most awaited movie remake of Tamil film? Here's what director Murugadoss said

Is Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' a remake? Director Murugadoss reveals the truth. The film will be released on March 28, 2025.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

Is Salman Khan Sikandar Remake. As the release date of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' approaches, people's excitement about it is increasing. The film is directed by A. R. Murugadoss, and Rashmika Mandanna is playing the lead role opposite Salman. There are claims on social media and the internet that this film is not original but a remake of a South film. Now, the director himself has revealed whether it is a remake or an original. He gave a statement during a recent conversation, which is going viral in the media.

budget 2025
article_image2

Is 'Sikandar' Really a Remake of Any Film?

A. R. Murugadoss said in a recent conversation, "This is a completely original story. Every scene and frame has been designed and executed with authenticity. It is not a remake or adaptation of any film. An essential part of the film's originality is its brilliant background score, which has been prepared by the very talented Santosh Narayan. His music complements the film's energetic tone and vibrant visuals and gives emotional depth to every scene."


article_image3

Which Film Was 'Sikandar' Said to Be a Remake Of?

Some media reports claimed that Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sikandar' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Sarkar', which was released in 2018, in which Thalapathy Vijay, Varalaxmi, and Keerthy Suresh played the main roles. However, now A. R. Murugadoss has put an end to all speculations.

article_image4

When Is Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Releasing?

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, 'Sikandar' also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore in important roles. Made on a budget of approximately 200 crores, this film will be released on March 28, 2025.

