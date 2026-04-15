Sidharth Malhotra delighted fans with a candid and adorable Instagram post, where he was seen wearing a tiny bow clip in his hair. Captioned, “Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad" , the post quickly went viral.

The wholesome moment struck a chord with fans and celebrities alike. Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Arjun Kapoor joined in, flooding the comments with love and laughter.