Sidharth Malhotra’s Bow Clip Photo is Peak Girl Dad Energy; Check Photo Here
Sidharth Malhotra’s latest Instagram post offers a sweet peek into his life as a new father, melting hearts online. From playful moments to heartfelt reflections, the actor is fully embracing his “girl dad” phase
A Viral “Girl Dad” Moment on Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra delighted fans with a candid and adorable Instagram post, where he was seen wearing a tiny bow clip in his hair. Captioned, “Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad" , the post quickly went viral.
The wholesome moment struck a chord with fans and celebrities alike. Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Arjun Kapoor joined in, flooding the comments with love and laughter.
Meet Saraayah: A New Chapter Begins
Sidharth and Kiara Advani welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025, in Mumbai. A few months later, they revealed her name in a heartfelt post — Saraayah Malhotra.
Sharing a tender image of their hands holding their baby girl’s tiny feet, the couple described her as their “divine blessing.” Despite the excitement, they have consciously chosen to keep her life private, offering only rare glimpses while requesting respect for their family space.
Love, Growth and a Strong Partnership
In a candid conversation, Sidharth spoke about how fatherhood has changed his perspective. He praised Kiara’s strength through pregnancy, calling her a “superhero,” while humbly acknowledging his own role in the journey — from diaper duties to capturing memories.
Their love story began on the sets of Shershaah, eventually leading to a dreamy wedding on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace. Since then, the couple has balanced fame with a grounded, private personal life.
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