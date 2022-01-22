Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled; Paytm calls it 'Udhaar Tank India'

BharatPe's Ashneer Grover and the show got trolled on social media. Ashneer Grover and his attitude on Shark Tank India was the highest talking point

Since the last few days, we have seen Shark Tank India memes going viral on social media. Shark Tank is a business reality show that gives a chance to young Indian entrepreneurs to obtain investment. In less than a month, the show has become the talk of the town. The 30-episode season gives entrepreneurs and start-up ecosystems access to platforms, investors, and funds like never before. It also has some meme-able content.

It has India’s top business leaders, armed with years of experience as the judges. One of them is Ashneer Grover, the founder of payments platform BharatPe; earlier he was the chief finance officer (CFO) of grocery upstart Grofers (now called Blinkit).

Ashneer Grover was also one of the senior people in Kotak Bank and American Express, gathering comprehensive investing experience. It is reported that, the 39-year-old has backed more than 55 start-ups in his lifetime career, like BIRA, Nazara, and The Whole Truth.

However, now Ashneer Grover is becoming the centre of attraction on the show and his company is in news for all wrong reasons. Many social media users hate him because of his attitude on Shark Tank India.

Not just that, Paytm took to its Twitter account and wrote, "“Welcome to Udhaar Tank India,” with the screenshot of a fictitious conversation between four people over splitting a bill.

“Guys, sab apna apna share de do (guys, everyone pay their share),” says the first person.

The second user replies, saying, “ye mera expertise nahi hai (this is not my area of expertise).” The Hindi line is a dig at Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, who says the line frequently on the show.