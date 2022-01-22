  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled; Paytm calls it 'Udhaar Tank India'

    BharatPe's Ashneer Grover and the show got trolled on social media. Ashneer Grover and his attitude on Shark Tank India was the highest talking point
     

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled; Paytm calls it 'Udhaar Tank India' RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Since the last few days, we have seen Shark Tank India memes going viral on social media. Shark Tank is a business reality show that gives a chance to young Indian entrepreneurs to obtain investment. In less than a month, the show has become the talk of the town. The 30-episode season gives entrepreneurs and start-up ecosystems access to platforms, investors, and funds like never before. It also has some meme-able content. 

    It has India’s top business leaders, armed with years of experience as the judges. One of them is Ashneer Grover, the founder of payments platform BharatPe; earlier he was the chief finance officer (CFO) of grocery upstart Grofers (now called Blinkit). 

    Ashneer Grover was also one of the senior people in Kotak Bank and American Express, gathering comprehensive investing experience. It is reported that, the 39-year-old has backed more than 55 start-ups in his lifetime career, like BIRA, Nazara, and The Whole Truth.

    However, now Ashneer Grover is becoming the centre of attraction on the show and his company is in news for all wrong reasons. Many social media users hate him because of his attitude on Shark Tank India. 

    Not just that, Paytm took to its Twitter account and wrote, "“Welcome to Udhaar Tank India,” with the screenshot of a fictitious conversation between four people over splitting a bill.
    “Guys, sab apna apna share de do (guys, everyone pay their share),” says the first person.

    The second user replies, saying, “ye mera expertise nahi hai (this is not my area of expertise).” The Hindi line is a dig at Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, who says the line frequently on the show.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends RCB

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends

    Ibrahim Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch) RCB

    Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch)

    Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash; actor's GMC SUV rolled over onto Porsche RCB

    Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash; actor's GMC SUV rolled over onto Porsche

    Katrina Kaif to John Legend and more congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby via surrogacy RCB

    Katrina Kaif to John Legend and more congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby via surrogacy

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their baby through surrogacy drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their baby girl through surrogacy

    Recent Stories

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rubbishes reports of issuing show-cause notice to Virat Kohli-ayh

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rubbishes reports of issuing show-cause notice to Virat Kohli

    Manipur Election 2022: EC confirms postal ballots voting for militants in 'designated camps' - ADT

    Manipur Election 2022: EC confirms postal ballots voting for militants in 'designated camps'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Who will be the next Kolkata Knight Riders captain? Check out the 2 top contenders-ayh

    IPL 2022: Who will be the next Kolkata Knight Riders captain? Check out the 2 top contenders

    Goa Election 2022: Fight between dishonesty and character, Sena on Parrikar's son contesting as independent-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends RCB

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon