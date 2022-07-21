Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shamshera FIRST REVIEW Out: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's film Hit or Flop? Read this

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor portrays a father and a son in the movie, while Vaani Kapoor plays his love interest. On the other side, Sanjay Dutt will be viewed as the movie's adversary.

    Movie still: Shamshera

    Moviegoers are delighted to see Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen after a lengthy absence in Karan Malhotra's highly anticipated magnum epic Shamshera, which stars Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in the key roles. 
     

    Movie still: Shamshera

    On the other side, Dutt will be viewed as the movie's adversary.
     

    Movie still: Shamshera

    Even if the film's trio Ranbir, Sanjay and Vaani are equally fascinating, let's see if the first review of the movie is favourable to them.
     

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Overseas film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, "Saw #Shamshera at Overseas Censor Board! All that Glitters is not gold 😒 First Review #Shamshera from Overseas Censor Board! Old wine in a New Bottle! #RanbirKapoor Stole the Show all way. #SanjayDutt as usual Boring Villain! He is still in #KGF & #PrithviRaj Mode! #VaaniKapoor is Surprise Package! She is looking Stunning! Average! ⭐️⭐️1/2."
     

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Umair Sandhu also applauded Ranbir for his acting skills and action scenes, as well as Vaani Kapoor for her electrifying dancing movements in the movie. Still, he criticised Sanjay Dutt for his lacklustre performance as the villain. Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Sanjay Dutt on South Vs Bollywood films debate

    Asianet News

    In another tweet, he wrote, "Story & Screenplay of #Shamshera is so Boring & Nothing new to offer! Review #Shamshera from Overseas Censor Board • #RanbirKapoor Terrific Performance, First Rate Action Sequences, #VaaniKapoor Citii Maar Dance Number & Romantic Act. • #SanjayDutt WEAK Villain, He is still in #KGF, #Prithviraj & #Agneepath Mode & Boring Screenplay." Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra

    Yogen Shah

    Although the initial review may have disappointed Ranbir and his supporters, there is still hope because the moviegoers have not yet seen the movie. The Shamshera crew has a crucial day tomorrow, July 22. Also Read: Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'

