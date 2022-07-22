Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shamshera box office to Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's salary, budget and more

    First Published Jul 22, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Today, we will see the release of Shamshera, a film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, and others. Here are some information of the early reviews, budget, cast fee, booking, and box office forecast

    Here are some interesting information about the Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-starring film Shamshera. After the success of the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is making a comeback with Shamshera tomorrow. We wanted to provide you all an update on the early reviews, budget, cast fees, and other aspects of the Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor film. 
     

    And guess what? He's coming back, this time with Shamshera's main opponent Sanjay Dutt. Along with Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, and others, Vaani Kapoor also plays the protagonist in the movie. Tomorrow, July 22, 2022, is Shamshera's worldwide theatrical release date.
     

    Shamshera Movie first movie review: 
    Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, has received mixed early reviews. Karan Malhotra is the director of the movie. Umair Sandhu, a critic of the foreign censor board, just saw Shamshera. He gave Shamshera 2.5 stars and observed, "Not everything that glitters is gold." He deemed Sanjay Dutt dull as a villain but appreciated Ranbir Kapoor's acting skills. He said that he was still in the KGF 2 and Prithviraj zone. The surprise is supposed to be Vaani Kapoor.
     

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Shamshera's budget:
    You did read that correctly. Filming a historical action drama is difficult, and the scenery and lighting must be flawless. One must surpass the viewers in the historical period on which the movie is based. In the historical action drama Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor plays two roles. It was produced on a staggering Rs 150 crore budget.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt charged for Shamshera
    You all would undoubtedly be interested in learning about the salaries of the Shamshera ensemble, given the film's enormous budget of Rs 150 crore. Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly demanding Rs 20 crore for his time on Shamshera. According to rumours, Vaanin Kapoor received Rs 5 crore for her portrayal of Sona in Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt allegedly received Rs 8 crore for his role as Shuddh Singh in the Karan Malhotra film. According to sources, Ronit Roy, who has a significant part in the movie, was paid Rs 4 crore.

    Shamshera: Advance booking report
    According to sources, Shamshera has already sold nearly 23,000 seats. Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, is being shown on 3500 screens domestically and 4500 screens internationally. Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra

    Shamshera box office prediction
    According to the Shamshera advance booking report, it is anticipated to make an opening of Rs 15-20 crore. Shamshera has also generated some excellent buzz. Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor are actively promoting the film around the nation. Additionally, word of mouth might aid in increasing the number of people that visit the movie theatres. Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Sanjay Dutt on South Vs Bollywood films debate

    Shamshera's ticket prices: 
    According to reports, ticket prices range from 220 to 250 for the PVR show. For IMAX it is said to be around Rs 400 to 450. Over the weekend, the costs may increase. Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his equation with Sanjay Dutt

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After 777 Charlie it is now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans RBA

    After 777 Charlie, it’s now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans!

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra Kesariya tells Bollywood to make something of your own drb

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra’s 'Kesariya', tells Bollywood to make ‘something of your own’

    Headmaster, another masterpiece from Rajiv Nath hits the screens on July 29th

    Headmaster, another masterpiece from Rajiv Nath hits the screens on July 29th

    Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Shamshera Box Office prediction drb

    Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer expected to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's collection

    Hollywood After Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise becomes highest paid actor drb

    After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Tom Cruise becomes the highest-paid actor?

    Recent Stories

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India fringe players prepare to battle West Indies/Windies in a format fighting for context-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India's fringe players prepare to battle Windies in a format fighting for context

    astrology daily horoscope for july 22 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 22, 2022: Successful day for Virgo, Pisces; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Predictions for July 22 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 22: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly snt

    Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19; participation in T20s in West Indies doubtful snt

    KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19; participation in T20s in West Indies doubtful

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon